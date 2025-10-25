Bagnaia secures third consecutive Malaysian MotoGP pole

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian Francesco Bagnaia claimed pole position at the Malaysian MotoGP after posting the fastest qualifying time of 1:57.001 on Saturday, edging out Spaniard Alex Marquez by 0.016 seconds.

The Ducati rider, a two-time world champion, has now achieved three consecutive poles at Sepang in 2025, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Franco Morbidelli will start third after a 1:57.159 lap, followed by Fabio Quartararo and KTM’s Pedro Acosta, who crashed but still secured fifth.

Bagnaia’s pole comes despite falling short of his 2024 lap record of 1:56.337, which had contributed to his victory at last year’s Malaysian GP.

This year’s event will be contested without newly crowned world champion Marc Marquez, sidelined for the remainder of the season due to injury.

