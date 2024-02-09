Yandex metrika counter

Bahraini King congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in presidential election

  • Politics
  • Share
Bahraini King congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in presidential election

King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his resounding victory in the snap presidential election, News.Az reports citing Bahrain News Agency (BNA). 

The King wished President Ilham Aliyev continued success in carrying out his presidential duties to achieve the aspirations of the Azerbaijani people for further progress and prosperity.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      