Bajaj Housing Finance sinks 9% on block-deal buzz

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bajaj Housing Finance shares dropped nearly 9% to ₹95 on Tuesday after reports that 19.5 crore shares—about 2.35% equity worth ₹1,890 crore—were sold via a block deal at ₹97 apiece.

The fall comes a day after promoter Bajaj Finance said it plans to sell up to 2% of its stake to meet the minimum public shareholding (MPS) rule, which requires promoters to hold no more than 75%. Bajaj Finance currently owns 88.7% of the company, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The planned stake sale, running from Dec 2, 2025 to Feb 28, 2026, will be completed in one or more tranches.

Bajaj Housing Finance made a blockbuster market debut in September 2024, listing at ₹150—a 114% premium to its issue price—and hitting highs of around ₹161. Its ₹6,560 crore IPO was subscribed 63.6 times, driven by strong institutional demand.

The company, registered with the National Housing Bank, must comply with RBI rules requiring upper-layer NBFCs to be listed and maintain at least 25% public shareholding to ensure liquidity and better governance.

News.Az