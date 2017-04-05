Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games journey starts from the Caspian

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games has today launched the Journey from the Caspian, which started with a ceremony at the Stone Chronical Museum, APA reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, chairperson of the Organizing Committee of Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games Mehriban Aliyeva and Prince of Saudi Arabia, President of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) and President of Saudi Arabia`s National Olympic Committee Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz al Saud attended the event.

The ceremony kicked off with a beautiful Azerbaijani dance.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the event.

Then President of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) and President of Saudi Arabia`s National Olympic Committee Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz al Saud made a speech.

Water, the source of life, and a symbol of purity and unity within Islam, will be the main theme of the Journey from the Caspian. During the launch ceremony, 16 children from across Azerbaijan were presented with a copper Baku 2017 Water Vessel, containing water from the Caspian Sea, which they will take back to their home towns and cities. In doing so, they will bring the spirit of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games to the people of Azerbaijan.

Over the course of its journey, which will exceed 3,000 kms in 37 days, the Journey from the Caspian will visit 15 spectacular water locations across Azerbaijan. At each location, water will be collected, which will later be used as part of the Opening Ceremony on 12 May.

On each occasion this Water Ceremony will be followed by an evening Water Festival at which the Baku 2017 Water Vessel, containing the waters from the Caspian Sea will be presented. This free celebration, which is open to everyone, will include performances by Azerbaijani music and dance acts, spectacular water effects and brilliant fireworks.

The Baku 2017 Water Vessels, beautifully crafted from smooth and hammered copper, were inspired by Azerbaijani metalworking techniques, and traditional vessel designs from across the Islamic world. They will be used to carry the waters of the Caspian Sea across the country, to bring the crystal waters of Azerbaijan to Baku to welcome more than 50 nations to the Games, and to symbolically unite the Islamic world at the Opening Ceremony of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games on May12.

