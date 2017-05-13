Baku 2017: Rafael Aghayev brings another gold medal to Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s Rafael Aghayev won a gold medal in karate (kumite) competitions at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.
He defeated Pakistan’s Ghulam Abbas Saadi in the finals (4:0), Trend reports.
The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.
