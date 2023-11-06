Baku again urges Yerevan not to miss chance for peace treaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has again called on Armenia not to miss the chance for a peace treaty.

The end of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories opened up new prospects for the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, FM Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart Luminita Odobescu in Bucharest on Monday, News.Az reports.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat emphasized that the normalization process must be based on mutual recognition and respect for each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of each other's borders.

“The normalization of relations will not only serve Azerbaijan and Armenia but will also ensure the opening of untapped opportunities for cooperation in the region and beyond. I take this opportunity to emphasize once again Azerbaijan's peaceful agenda. We expect a constructive approach and mutual steps from the opposite side. We hope that this special chance will not be missed,” Bayramov added.

News.Az