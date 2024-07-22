Baku and Cairo may launch direct flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Negotiations are underway to establish direct flights between Baku and Cairo, said Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport.

Nabiyev made the remark at the event dedicated to the 72nd anniversary of the National Day of the Arab Republic of Egypt.The minister highlighted that Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is currently operating flights between Baku and Sharm El-Sheikh."Considering that the number of Azerbaijanis traveling to Egypt has increased approximately threefold, direct flights could further boost these figures significantly,” he stated.Minister Nabiyev also revealed plans for a meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic, Technical, and Scientific Cooperation between the two governments, scheduled to take place by the end of 2024."Relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt are developing. This year marks the 32nd anniversary of our diplomatic relations. To date, 49 documents have been signed between our countries, and in the first six months of 2024, trade turnover between our nations has increased significantly,” the minister also pointed out.

