Baku and Dushanbe ready to boost bilateral agricultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are ready to facilitate the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture, News.az reports.

The statement was made during the meeting between the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan, Ilhom Abdurakhmon, and Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, that cooperation includes personnel training, education, and the exchange of experiences in the digitalization of agriculture, as well as the organization of the second meeting of ministerial working groups.

Tajikistan's ambassador previously told Trend that priority areas for economic cooperation between the countries include metallurgy, agriculture, energy, light industry, transport, communications, and the financial sector.

News.Az