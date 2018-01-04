Baku and Moscow to host 9th International Mstislav Rostropovich Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian capital Moscow will host the 9th International Mstislav Rostropovich Festival from March 27 to April 3.

Concerts as part of the festival will take place in the Great Hall of Moscow Conservatoire and the State Kremlin Palace, Azernews reports.

St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Yuri Temirkanov will perform at the opening ceremony of the festival.

The Washington National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Christoph Eschenbach will give three concerts from March 29 to March 31.

Maxim Vengerov and Polina Ossetinskaya will perform Johannes Brahms' sonatas for violin and piano on April 2.

At the same time, ‘Yokohama Sinfonietta’, the Tokyo Philharmonic Choir, the State Academic Symphony Orchestra 'Evgeny Svetlanov' and the Yurlov Russian State Academic Choir will perform under the leadership of Kazuki Yamada Petite Suite by Claude Debussy, Requiem by Gabriel Fauré and suites №1 and №2 from Maurice Ravel's Daphnis et Chloé ballet.

Further, Baku will host the 9th Mstislav Rostropovich International Festival on April 23-27.

International Mstislav Rostropovich Festival is a traditional festival organized by cellist himself in 2006. A great number of musicians and performers annually come to Baku to participate at the festival.

St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Yuri Temirkanov will give two concerts.

The Dresden Staatskapelle and the Chamber Orchestra 'Vienna-Berlin' will also take part in it.

The memorable concerts will be also held in Versailles and Coventry. Another festival will be held in Orenburg in November. A series of concerts 'Salute to Glory' will last for three months in the US.

Born in Baku, Mstislav Rostropovich was internationally recognized as a staunch advocate of human rights, and he was awarded the 1974 Award of the International League of Human Rights.

Rostropovich was a huge influence on the younger generation of cellists. Many have openly acknowledged their debt to his example. In the Daily Telegraph, Julian Lloyd Webber called him "probably the greatest cellist of all time."

He inspired and premiered over 100 pieces and formed long-standing artistic partnerships with such prominent composers as Dmitri Shostakovich, Sergei Prokofiev, Henri Dutilleux, Witold Lutosławski, Olivier Messiaen, Luciano Berio, Krzysztof Penderecki, Alfred Schnittke, Norbert Moret, Andreas Makris and Benjamin Britten.

A five-time Grammy Award winner, he has become one of the West leading conductors.

He was married to the soprano Galina Vishnevskaya, who was named a People's Artist of the USSR in 1966.They performed together regularly.

