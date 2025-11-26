Jeyhun Bayramov meets Pope Leo XIV

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Pope Leo XIV during his official visit to the Vatican, News.Az reports.

"During my official visit to Vatican, attended a general audience with Pope Leo XIV and was honored to meet His Holiness.

Azerbaijan and the Holy See have strong relations that are important for fostering interfaith dialogue, and promoting multiculturalism.

The relationship between the two countries serves as a model for dialogue between different faiths, which is a cornerstone of Azerbaijan's state policy," Jeyhun Bayramov wrote in apost on X.

