Baku: Armenia should avoid repeating former regime’s mistakes

The Armenian side should properly assess the reality and avoid repeating mistakes of the previous regime, Deputy Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters in Baku Oct. 13.

Hajiyev noted that the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan can create real opportunities for resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and in the result, the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh, as before, can again live in peace and tranquility as part of territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan has rich traditions of multiculturalism, representatives of various ethnic and religious communities have lived in the country in peace and prosperity since ancient times,” he said.

“Azerbaijan promotes these values at the national and international levels, while Armenia is a mono-ethnic state,” he added. “The entire international community is aware and well informed about the crimes committed by the Armenian side in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, including the crimes committed in Armenia itself against various ethnic minorities, as well as the indigenous Azerbaijani population. Therefore, the Armenian side should rightly assess the reality, avoid repeating the mistakes of the previous regime, and, taking constructive steps to resolve the conflict, make efforts to ensure sustainable peace in the region.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

