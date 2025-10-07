Baku-based think tank releases new book highlighting Azerbaijan-US ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) has announced the release of its new book titled “Azerbaijan-US Relations: Charting a New Course for Strategic Partnership.”

The publication sheds light on the evolution of U.S.-Azerbaijan relations, rooted in shared interests and constructive engagement, News.Az reports, citing the AIR Center.

It offers an in-depth analysis of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States across multiple domains.

Particular focus is given to setting the stage for a new phase in U.S.-Azerbaijan relations, the historical trajectory of bilateral ties, U.S.-Azerbaijan relations in the context of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, energy cooperation as a strategic pillar, and non-energy sectors of economic cooperation and connectivity.

The book concludes with policy recommendations aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation, which would, in turn, contribute to regional stability, energy security, and global connectivity.

The publication serves as an essential source for policymakers and researchers interested in the future of Azerbaijan-U.S. relations.

For detailed information to visit: https://aircenter.az/uploads/kcVSmGvDeO0J.pdf

