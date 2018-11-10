Baku Book Center hosts meeting with world-renowned Sadhguru, presentation of his book

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku Book Center has hosted a meeting with recognized Indian yogi and mystic Sadhguru (Jaggi Vasudev) and a presentation of his book “Inner Engineering: Technol

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event, AzerTag reports.

The presentation heard very interesting remarks from Sadhguru.

The Indian yogi and mystic then responded to questions from the audience.

Sadhguru who is for the first time in Azerbaijan will also give a lecture at the Heydar Aliyev Center. The subject of his presentation is also Inner Engineering: Technologies for Wellbeing.

One of India’s 50 most recognized personalities, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic and a bestselling author dedicated to the improvement of human spiritual and physical condition. He was decorated with the Padma Vibhushan Indian National Award for his exceptional services. Insightful and logical presentations won Sadhguru the worldwide recognition as a speaker. With his precise and clear vision of existing problems on a global level along with specific approaches to improve human wellbeing, Sadhguru was invited to speak at a number of international forums, including the UN Headquarters. He is a frequent presenter at the World Economic Forum, addressing a broad audience through TED conferences.

Leading educational institutions inviting Sadhguru to include Oxford, Stanford, Harvard and Yale Universities, Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and other worldwide recognized institutions. In 1992, he founded the Isa International Foundation seeking to improve the global wellbeing.

News.Az

News.Az