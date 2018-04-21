+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has turned into the venue for holding major international events.

Representatives of different parts of the world visit here to discuss the problems of global significance and make definite decisions, says the articled headlined 'Baku conference of Non-Aligned Movement: for peace, security and cooperation' published at NewTimes.Az On April 5-6 Baku hosted the next major event - the Mid-Term Conference of Foreign Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement 'On Promotion of International Peace and Security for Sustainable Development". President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev delivered an expanded speech at the meeting. The head of state analyzed both the significance of the Movement and Azerbaijan's activity. Ilham Aliyev once again brought Armenian aggression before the representatives of the world community. It should be reminded that the Baku conference involved representatives of 120 countries. In addition, the event also involved special guests. Considering the importance of the event, we find it expedient to spoke on detail on a number of its moments.

Sustainable development and security: Highlights of Baku discussions

Conduction of international events on different topics has become a tradition in Azerbaijan. Country's leadership consistently arranges conferences, forums, seminars and other similar events for the high-level dismission of issues of global concern. Broad exchange of views on issues of security, civilizations, culture and interreligious dialogue, geopolitical cooperation, ties in energy sphere, economic cooperation is carried out at these events.

Lately on April 5-6 Baku hosted the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement on 'Promotion of International Peace and Security for Sustainable Development." The conference involved some more than 800 delegates who were representing the NAM member-states, as well as the countries and international organizations that have an observer status within the organization. In addition, the event was also attended by the representatives of countries and organizations invited as special guests.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was established in 1961 in Belgrade, Yugoslavia as a group of stataes that do not join any power bloc. Its basic principles are to respect the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence of states, and not interfere in internal affairs. Previously, one of the main aims of the Movement was reducing tensions in the "cold war" and inter-communal conflict. It has become an important international forum in a short time to discuss international peace, security and development issues. The geopolitical significance of the Non-Aligned Movement has increased with the failure of the UN's ongoing reforms. It is accepted as an alternative action platform. It is no coincidence that the number of member states has increased from 99 to 120 in the past 25 years. 17 states and 10 international organizations have an observer status with the Movement. Azerbaijan joined the Non-Aligned Movement in 2011.

The 17th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement was held in 2016. One of its important results is the transfer of chairmanship for 2019-2022 to Azerbaijan by the unanimous consent of member states. The 18th summit is to be held in Azerbaijan in 2019. Experts also emphasize the concrete symbolic meaning of the event in Baku. Thus, 30 years after the 1989 Belgrade summit, the meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement member states' heads of state and government will again be held on the European continent.

It is all because of the high interest in the ministerial conference held in Baku on April 5-6. The agenda of the next summit due in Baku has also been defined. The international peace and security was viewed in the context of ensuring sustainable development. The Mid-Term conference also adopted a final document. In the final document the event participants expressed their attitude to geopolitical, security and other processes ongoing on the international level, specially stressed the issues they consider of high relevence. It is notesworthy that the document devotes a special paragraph to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It also fixes the support of 120 world countries for ensuring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

From words to actions: Specific targets of the movement

This is undoubtedly one of the great achievements of Azerbaijani diplomacy. It should be noted that President Ilham Aliyev's speech in the conference focused on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. President Ilham Aliyev said: "Azerbaijan has witnessed the violation of international law and justice and also suffered from it. It has already been more than 25 years that part of our lands are held under Armenian occupation. The ancestral Azerbaijani lands - Nagorno-Karabakh and seven districts around it are kept under Armenian occupation."

In continuation of his speech, the president brought before the event participants the policy of ethnic cleansing carried by Armenia against our people: "Armenians perpetrated the Khojaly genocide against Azerbaijanis. This genocide has been recognized by 10 countries. I do hope that the member-states will also discuss this issue and express their attitude in relation to this crime against humanity."

This speech produced its effect. The conference participants condemned the Armenian aggression and stressed the importance of ensuring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Thus, it is possible to say that the world community has again demonstrated support for the fair and just position of Azerbaijan.

However, unfortunately, no mechanism of taking definite measures against the aggressor is being used. In this respect, experts are working on the steps that the Movement can take in the future. If no reforms are held in UN, the mechanisms of NAM's practical influence can be applied. It means that the Movement will have to do a huge work to ensure peace, development, economic cooperation and democratization of international relations. There is a high need for complete implementation of these long-term goals.

The event participants expressed their views on the aforementioned issues. The conference focused on issues of peace, security and cooperation in a broader context. It is especially remarkable that Azerbaijan presented the 'Baku process' within the conference because this process is a reliable platform for a dialogue between cultures, religions and civilizations. The Baku process launched on the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan has won the world applause for its over a decade-old activity. Thus Azerbaijan created a serious connection between a mechanism of international activity and the Non-Aligned Movement. In a word, the Baku process is already a process that attracts the interest of nearly 130 countries of the world.

In addition, the Baku conference of the Non-Aligned Movement discussed issues of achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In general, an exchange of views was conducted around steps to be taken to ensure peace, security and cooperation in the world. There is an impression that the aim of the Non-Aligned Movement is to raise it to a new level. Increasing its performance can have a positive impact on global geopolitical processes. And most importantly, there are additional opportunities for the states to collectively interfere with strained situations. Apparently, much depends on the attitude of the great powers to that issue.

In any case, the Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement can be considered successful. This event showed that the vast majority of the world nations have a genuine sense of peace. They support the resolution of conflicts within the framework of international law. The conference participants showed a great interest in the views expressed by the President of Azerbaijan on this issue. It is felt that there is a real basis for the thesis that a number of political leaders say "the world is greater than five." As for Azerbaijan, it was reaffirmed that it was always committed to the spirit and principles of the Non-Aligned Movement. During Baku's presidency, it will continue to work for strengthening the international peace, security and cooperation, the goals and objectives of the Movement.

News.Az

News.Az