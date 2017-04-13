Baku Court rejects Alexander Lapshin’s complaint

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku Court of Appeal at a session has considered the complaint of the detained blogger Alexander Lapshin regarding the Apr. 7 decision of Baku City Nasimi District Court to prolong his detention term for three months, Trend’s correspondent reported from the session.

The Baku Court of Appeal didn’t grant the blogger’s complaint.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and has had a criminal conspiracy with Armenians living in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012.

On Jan. 17, 2017, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan.

Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.

News.Az

News.Az