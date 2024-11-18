Baku Declaration on Global Climate Transparency unveiled at COP29

Baku Declaration on Global Climate Transparency unveiled at COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, has unveiled the Baku Declaration on Global Climate Transparency.

“I am also proud to highlight the Baku Declaration on Global Climate Transparency. The declaration underscores the collective determination to advance transparency and international cooperation. The declaration works hand in hand with the Baku transparency platform,” Babayev said at the Ministerial Roundtable on Global Climate Transparency organized as part of COP29 in the Blue Zone, News.Az reports.He emphasized that transparency has been a priority for the COP29 Presidency from the very beginning of this process.“And today, I would like to focus on BTRs and how the COP29 is supporting transparency in climate action. Transparency supports trust and confidence in the international process. It keeps us accountable and helps drive ambition in climate action,” the COP29 president added.

News.Az