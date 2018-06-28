Baku Forum on Sustainable Development to be held in October

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Forum on Sustainable Development will be held on October 25-26, 2018.

Within the framework of the event, a Baku Declaration on the results of the Mainstreaming, Acceleration and Policy Support (MAPS) mission will be adopted and an agreement on cooperation will be signed by the Government of Azerbaijan and the UN Economic Commission for Europe.

The announcement was made at a meeting of Azerbaijan’s National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development on June 28, APA reports.

Addressing the meeting, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov said that the Baku Forum will focus on expanding international and regional partnership for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The forum will be co-organized by the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development, the Ministry of Economy and the UN Office in Azerbaijan. UN leaders and international experts are expected to participate in the forum.

Speaking about the Baku Forum on Sustainable Development, Deputy Minister of Economy Sevinj Hasanova said the forum will consist of 6 sessions. The event will be attended by more than 250 representatives, including UN senior representatives, representatives of Eastern and Central European and Central Asian countries, as well as international experts.

At the end, Ali Ahmadov gave assignments to the relevant bodies for the preparation of Azerbaijan’s Second National Voluntary National Report on Sustainable Development Goals and the organization of the Baku Forum on Sustainable Development.

