Baku Higher Oil School hosts closing ceremony of Cyber Summer School - 2023

The Baku Higher Oil School under SOCAR hosted a closing ceremony of Cyber Summer School - 2023, an international summer school intended for schoolchildren and teenagers aged 12 to 16 years.

The closing ceremony was attended by representatives of corresponding state institutions and embassies of foreign countries in Azerbaijan, as well as heads of higher educational institutions in the country, News.Az reports.

The summer school was organized on July 24-29 by the Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan and sponsored by Azerconnect LLC, Caspel, Cyberpoint, Techpro DC, and Huawei Technologies in partnership with Gesco, A2Z Technologies, CISCO, and Azerobot.

The annual international summer school offers cybersecurity training, technological tours and a knowledge competition (CTF) for participants. This year, the program has expanded its scope and international reach. This year’s program was joined by a total of 125 participants, including teenagers from Azerbaijan, Israel, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The international summer school, which was organized in English on a free basis, was attended by people aged 12-16, who have the necessary knowledge of English and information technologies and who passed the competition.

As part of the summer school, training sessions and practical seminars were held by Azerbaijani, Israeli and Turkish experts at the Baku Higher Oil School.

Later on, the winning teams of the knowledge competition were awarded and the participants of the summer school were presented with certificates.

The project, launched in 2021, aims to foster friendship among participants from partner countries and to develop their knowledge, skills and passion for cybersecurity. The project also pursues a goal to identify talented youth with a special interest in cybersecurity and bring them together both nationally and internationally.

News.Az