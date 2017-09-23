Baku holding extreme “Mübarizlər” contest for 1st time

+ ↺ − 16 px

The extreme “Mübarizlər” contest is being held in Baku for the first time.

Supported by Gilan Holding, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Youth and Sport, and the National Olympic Committee, the contest is taking place at the Training-Education Center under the Ministry of Emergency Situations, APA reports.



The opening ceremony was attended by Minister of Emergency Situations Kemaleddin Heydarov, Vice-President of National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzadeh, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sport Ismayil Ismayilov, Deputy Secretary General of National Olympic Committee and Vice-President of the Weightlifting Federation Azer Aliyev, Presidential Administration’s Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues Yusuf Mammadaliyev Yusuf Mammadaliyev, Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov, Head of the State Border Service Elchin Guliyev, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade, President of Azerbaijan Airlines Jahangir Asgarov, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov and others.



Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzadeh said in his speech that the contest has been held in Russia several times, noting that this contest that is underway in Baku is based on Russia’s experience.



"Mübarizlər" Project Manager Elvin Ismayilov, Azerbaijan has in recent years become one of the top sports countries.



The project’s creator, Ksenia Shoygu thanked Azerbaijan for the organization of the contest and wished success to their participants.



Then the contest kicked off after the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Russia were played.



1,500 are participating in the "Mübarizlər" contest, which is about a run through obstacles.



The prize fund of the contest is 30,000 manats. The winners of the top 10 places will be awarded the prize.



APA provides information support to the project.

