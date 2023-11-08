Baku holds march of servicemen to mark Victory Day (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A march of servicemen on the occasion of Victory Day was held in the Azerbaijani capital Baku on Wednesday.

Before the procession, organized with the accompaniment of a military band, a minute of silence was observed to commemorate the memory of martyrs and the national anthem of Azerbaijan was played, News.Az reports.

Marches were held on 4 routes:

The first route - Heydar Aliyev Palace, BulBul Avenue, Nizami Cinema Center, Neftyanik Avenue, Azadliq Square, Amay Shopping Center.

Second route - Martyrs Alley, Flame Towers complex, Icherisheher metro station, Fortress Gates, Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater, Azneft circle, Bahram Gur monument.

The third route - Gazanfar Musabekov Park, Abdurrahman bay Hagverdiyev Street, Huseyn Javid Avenue, Huseyn Javid Park, Parliament Avenue, Martyrs Alley.

The fourth route - Olympic Star Sports and Entertainment Center, Samad Vurgun Street, Officers Park, Baku State Circus, Heydar Aliyev Palace, Nasimi Monument (towards Neftyanik Avenue).

In addition, military marches accompanied by military orchestras are also held in Ganja, Barda, Fuzuli, Lachin and Zangilan district along certain routes.

Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war. By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

News.Az