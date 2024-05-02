Baku-hosted 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue features another panel session

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 10th panel session of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue centered on the theme “Peace4Culture Global Call: Launch of the UNAOC Young Peacebuilders Programme in Central Asia and the Caucasus” moderated by Dana Podmolikova, Project Management Specialist for Youth at United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), News.Az reports.

The speakers of the panel session, including Denis Adesina Daniel (Ivory Coast), UNAOC Young Peacebuilder, Anand Junior Bharratt, UNAOC Young Peacebuilder, Hazhir Ibrahim Azeez Aljaf, UNAOC Young Peacebuilder and Dania Abraham, UNAOC Young Peacebuilder described the forum as a favourable platform for young people, providing them with an opportunity to voice their opinions. They also highlighted the role of youth in politics, as well as the importance of the Young Peacebuilders program, noting that a number of discussions were held on the promotion of peace through the program.

The panel session continued with extensive discussions.

