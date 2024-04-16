Baku hosting Azerbaijan Insurtech Summit for first time

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Insurtech Summit gets underway for the first time in Baku, co-organized by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the Azerbaijan Insurers Association and the Turkish InsurTech Hub, News.az reports.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov said that Azerbaijan's economy had now entered a qualitatively new era. “Projects related to the development of the insurance market are aimed at improving the welfare of the population,” he added.

The main objective of the Summit is to learn the experiences of Turkish insurance companies in the field of digitalization and contribute to the development of digitalization in the insurance market of Azerbaijan together with technology brands that are the leaders of the Turkish insurance sector.

The event brings together various insurance organizations of Türkiye, including major Turkish insurance companies, insurtechs, and insurance-financial technology companies.

