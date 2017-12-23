Baku hosting conference on energy, communication opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Measures are being taken to benefit from the transit potential of our republic by the means of modern transport logistics networks and services", Head of Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov said at the conference titled "At the junction of East and West: New Energy and Communication Opportunities" organized by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in Baku, APA reports.

According to him, the railway, sea, automobile, air and pipeline routes are being explored to ensure the integration of national transport system into the international transport system.

Gurbanov noted that the measures taken in the country’s transport sector expand the country's participation opportunities in transit cargos.

He added that Azerbaijan is considered the most important country located in the crossroad:" One of the main goals is to turn the budget’s proceeds obtained from the transit services into the main source of income by ensuring efficient use of the opportunities created by the crossroads”.

