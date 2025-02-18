Baku hosts 15th Executive Council plenary of Asian Parliamentary Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Executive Council meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) took place on Tuesday in Baku, as part of the 15th plenary session of the organization.

The meeting was opened by Rizvan Nabiyev, head of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation to APA and Chairman of the Executive Council of the organization, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

He emphasized the importance of holding the 15th APA session in Baku under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, bringing together over 250 delegates from 26 countries and representatives of 7 international organizations.

Rizvan Nabiyev provided insights into last year’s snap presidential and parliamentary elections, which took place across all sovereign territories of Azerbaijan. He also spoke about COP29 – the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change – held in Baku, highlighting the significance of key decisions adopted within its framework.

He underscored that the decisions made during COP29 hold great importance for environmental protection, the green energy transition, and achieving sustainable development goals. Azerbaijan’s initiatives and contributions to international cooperation in this direction were particularly noted. He emphasized that Azerbaijan’s proposals not only represent significant steps in combating climate change but also contribute to ensuring global sustainable development.

At the meeting, APA Secretary General Mohammad Reza Majidi presented a report on the organization’s activities during the past period. He detailed the progress achieved, discussed the candidacies for APA’s presidency and vice-presidency for 2026-2027, and addressed issues related to granting full membership and observer status to certain countries. He also shared ideas and proposals concerning draft resolutions discussed in the organization’s committees. The Secretary General expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for hosting the event.

Furthermore, the meeting discussed the agenda of the 15th Plenary Session of APA. The event reviewed draft resolutions proposed by the standing committees of the organization on political issues, economic and sustainable development, budget and planning, and social and cultural matters, as well as organizational and other relevant issues.

The meeting was attended by members of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation to APA, including Ilham Mammadov, Nagif Hamzayev, Aydin Huseynov, Gunay Aghamali, MP Zaur Shukurov, as well as delegations from APA member countries and other officials.

