Baku hosts 16th NATO Days event

As part of the 16th NATO Days, a delegation led by Rear Admiral Yusuf Karagülle, Deputy Chief of Staff for the Partnerships Directorate at NATO Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), made an official visit to Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the visit was to further develop the current Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation, fulfill commitments under partnership programs and enhance mutual experience exchange, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

During the visit, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, as well as the military units of the Land Forces and Naval Forces that include subunits declared under NATO's Operational Capability Concept (OCC) hosted the meetings with the delegation.

At the events, it was noted that within the Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation, Azerbaijan actively contributed to international security. The participation of the Azerbaijani army's personnel in peacekeeping missions was highlighted as a valuable contribution to global security. Azerbaijan's active involvement in NATO's Partnership for Peace programme, as well as the achievements gained under the OCC program were also highlighted.

The meetings underscored the importance of cooperation in the military training and educational field. It was noted that the participation of Azerbaijani officers in NATO trainings and headquarters is beneficial in enhancing their operational, command, and military-scientific knowledge. Various briefings and roundtable discussions were organized for the delegation.

At the end of the meetings held as part of the 16th NATO Days, the sides exchanged gifts and photos were taken.