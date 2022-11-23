NATO Days continue in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan as part of the NATO Days, have visited one of the military units, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The delegation was briefed on Azerbaijan-NATO relations, the military unit’s activities and training centers, as well as the process of training military personnel.

Then representatives of NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe delivered briefings on various topics.

Following the briefings, questions of mutual interest were answered.

The delegation signed the military unit’s Book of Remembrance.

In the end, the guests familiarized themselves with the service conditions created for servicemen and the combat equipment available in the armament of the military unit.

News.Az