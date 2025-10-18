Baku hosts 4th ICAPP Asian Cultural Council meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 44th meeting of the Standing Committee (SC) of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) and the 4th meeting of the ICAPP Asian Cultural Council took place in Baku, hosted by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

The participants visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, laying a wreath and flowers at his tomb, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

They also honoured the memory of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva laid flowers on her grave.

Following this, the participants visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, laying flowers on their graves and a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

Addressing the event, Chung Eui-yong, Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) reviewed the activities of the Committee since the 43rd meeting, brought attention to the progress made, and emphasized the importance of continuing mutually beneficial cooperation.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed at the event.

The speeches were made by Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman and Head of the Central Office of the New Azerbaijan Party, Adalat Valiyev, the Head of the Presidential Administration's Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Authority, Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Culture etc.

Shahin Ismayilov, Chair of ICAPP Asian Cultural Council, submitted the final report of the 4th meeting of the Council.

The meeting ended with adoption of Baku Declaration.

News.Az