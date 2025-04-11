Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Moldova business forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku hosted Friday the Azerbaijan-Moldova business forum.

The forum gathered businesspersons, state and governmental representatives from the both countries, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Addressing the event, Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Minster of Agriculture, briefed the participants about the ongoing economic reforms in Azerbaijan, the country’s legislation, and business climate, inviting the Moldovan entrepreneurs to invest in Azerbaijan.

Vladimir Bolea, Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development, underscored the importance of holding such business forum in Azerbaijan. Bolea emphasized that Moldova, as an agrarian country, has a potential to export even more products to Azerbaijan. According to him, Azerbaijan, on the other hand, can export the necessary products for Moldova.

Other speakers included, Rovnag Abdullayev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy, Viorel Garaz, State Secretary of Moldova’s Ministry of Economic Development and Digitization, Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), and others. They provided detailed information about the activities of the institutions they represent.

The forum followed by B2B meetings.

News.Az