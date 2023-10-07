Baku hosts closing ceremony of 74th International Astronautical Congress

+ ↺ − 16 px

The closing ceremony of the 74th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) has been held in Baku, News.Az reports.

In their closing remarks, President of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Clay Mowry and IAF Executive Director Christian Feichtinger hailed the Baku-hosted 74th IAC as a landmark event that gathered the space community in Baku to share their ideas and knowledge.

Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos Samaddin Asadov thanked IAF officials for holding the Congress in Baku, as well as expressed his gratitude to all IAF partners, sponsors and participants.

The event then featured the demonstration of a video highlighting the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku.

The event also saw an awards presenting ceremony and the handing over the official flag of the 74th IOC in Baku to Italy.

The next Congress will be held in Milan, Italy in October 2024.

News.Az