Baku hosts conference on “Sustainable Development Goals for youth”

A conference on “Sustainable Development Goals for youth” has been held in Baku, AzerTag reports.

Deputy Minister of Education Firudin Gurbanov, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Matin Karimli, MP Malahat Ibrahimqizi, chairman of the YAP Youth Wing Union Seymur Orujov, Expert on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of UNDP Resident Representative of Azerbaijan Delavar Barakzai and others attended the event.

Addressing the conference, Firudin Gurbanov highlighted the importance of the UN SDGs. He noted that education is an essential part of these development goals. Gurbanov said the Azerbaijani government pays special attention to the development of education in the country.

Other speakers hailed the success of the national youth policy implemented by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the role played by Azerbaijani youth in the country`s political life.

Delavar Barakzai noted that the youth should be actively involved in the implementation of the UN SDGs.

