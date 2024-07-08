Baku hosts conference titled "SCO Demonstration Zone – Logistics and Trade Promotion in Azerbaijan"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-organized by Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO, the Administrative Committee of the China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area (SCODA), with the support of the Embassy of China in Azerbaijan and the Office of the Trade Representative at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in China, the "SCO Demonstration Zone - Logistics and Trade Promotion in Azerbaijan” conference was held in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

The event brought together officials of both countries, as well as representatives of companies from trade, logistics and tourism sectors.Addressing the conference, Ding Tao, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of China in Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan-China bilateral relations had strengthened significantly, adding that economic partnership had expanded as a result of mutual interests in various spheres.Speaking at the event, Yusif Abdullayev, AZPROMO Executive Director highlighted the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. He noted that 6 trading houses of Azerbaijan operate in China, with two countries jointly participating in global transport infrastructure initiatives, and implementing joint projects in the fields of industry and automobile production.Li Gang, Deputy Secretary of the Working Committee of the Communist Party of China, Executive Deputy Director of SCODA Administrative Committee, hailed SCODA's joint activity with Azerbaijan at international trade fairs, underlining that the institution signed important agreements with a number of organizations of Azerbaijan.In their remarks, Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of the authorized institution of the Alat Free Economic Zone, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), as well as representatives of the State Tourism Agency, the Coordinating Council for Transit Freight and Qingdao City Municipality, highlighted the business, trade and transit opportunities of both countries, as well made presentations on the development of Azerbaijan-China relations in various platforms and formats.On the sidelines of the conference, documents envisaging cooperation in the spheres of transport and logistics, trade and tourism were signed between the relevant institutions of both countries.The conference continued with meetings in B2B format.

News.Az