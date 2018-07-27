Baku hosts consultations between Azerbaijani, Russian foreign ministries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Consultations between the Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministries on the topic of information support of foreign policy were held in Baku on July 27.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev and the Russian delegation was led by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, APA reports.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia in the spirit of strategic partnership. Within the framework of the consultations, issues of work with media and social networks, cooperation in the field of digital diplomacy were discussed and experiences in areas of mutual interest were exchanged.

The sides also underlined the importance of continuing consultations in this format.

