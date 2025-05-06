Baku hosts discussion on Azerbaijan-Iran relations

The primary objective of the event was to assess the current state and future directions of Azerbaijan–Iran relations against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics in the South Caucasus region, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The opening remarks were made by Ambassador Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the AIR Center, and Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Head of the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS).

In his address, Ambassador Shafiyev described the official visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan as a sign of positive momentum in bilateral relations. He emphasized that the visit represented a turning point in the restoration of strategic dialogue, the strengthening of mutual trust, and the expansion of practical cooperation frameworks.

Deputy Foreign Minister Khatibzadeh emphasized that Azerbaijan holds an important place in Iran’s neighborhood policy, and described President Pezeshkian’s visit to Azerbaijan as a clear example of this policy. He also stressed the importance of historical and cultural ties between the two nations. "Artificial obstacles should be eliminated, and natural ties should be strengthened to their fullest potential. The ongoing geopolitical and geo-economic transformations in the region necessitate the adaptation of our policy approaches to align with these evolving dynamics," he mentioned.

As part of the event, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the AIR Center and IPIS, outlining commitments to mutually beneficial cooperation, academic exchange, and the implementation of joint projects. The memorandum was inked by Ambassador Farid Shafiyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh.

In the subsequent expert discussions, participants addressed bilateral relations in light of the new regional realities, the outcomes of the Iranian President’s visit to Azerbaijan, regional energy and transportation projects, security and border management issues, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The speakers included Cavid Valiyev, Member of the AIR Center Board, Alibeman Eghbali Zarch, Head of the Eurasia Research Group at IPIS, Masiagha Mahammadi, Senior Advisor at the AIR Center, and Manouchehr Moradi, Senior Research Fellow at IPIS.

They emphasized that President Pezeshkian’s visit marked a new chapter in bilateral relations and laid the foundation for sustained dialogue in the future.