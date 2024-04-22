Baku hosts first meeting of higher educational institutions specialized in tourism education within BSEC framework

Baku hosts first meeting of higher educational institutions specialized in tourism education within BSEC framework

The 1st meeting of higher educational institutions specialized in tourism education within the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) framework has kicked off in Baku.

The meeting will discuss cooperation, perspectives and problems in tourism education among the BSEC countries, News.Az reports.

The meeting is being held on the joint initiative of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan and the BSEC.

Official state representatives of tourism educational institutions from 11 member countries of the organization, including Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Russia, Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, as well as representatives of the UN World Tourism Organization, are participating in the meeting.

During the discussions, views were exchanged on topics such as identifying the main areas of cooperation and partnership opportunities, discussing problems and potential solutions in promoting cooperation, ways to ensure that alumni are ready for the requirements of the tourism sector, analyzing trends in the industry, and including them in training programs.

On the second day of the event, it is planned to organize a round table on the expansion of partnership opportunities for tourism education among the member countries of the organization.

News.Az