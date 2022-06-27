Baku hosts first trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Kazakh FMs and ministers in charge of transport

Baku hosts first trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Kazakh FMs and ministers in charge of transport

Baku hosts first trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Kazakh FMs and ministers in charge of transport

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first trilateral meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers Responsible for Transport Sectors of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkiye was held in Baku on Monday.

Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, Turkiye by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu, and Kazakhstan by Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev, a News.Az correspondent reports.

Delivering a keynote speech at the meeting, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the importance of the trilateral meeting.

The minister also underlined the importance of trilateral and regional cooperation.

FM Bayramov said the meeting is aimed at strengthening existing coordination and regional ties on issues of mutual interest.

News.Az