Baku hosts Hospitality Connectivity Summit

Baku is hosting the Azerbaijan Hospitality Connectivity Summit, bringing together key public and private sector stakeholders to discuss the role of reliable internet connectivity in advancing tourism and supporting international events.

The summit, held on January 27, is organized on the initiative of the Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA), in cooperation with Ookla, the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, and the Azerbaijan Hotel Association. The event serves as a platform to explore how strong digital infrastructure can enhance guest experiences and strengthen Azerbaijan’s position as a competitive tourism destination, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

According to organizers, discussions focus on the importance of stable and high-speed internet for hotels, tourist facilities, and event venues. Participants are examining how world-class digital services create economic and strategic advantages for the hospitality sector.

A key topic on the agenda is Azerbaijan’s potential pilot participation in Ookla’s Speedtest Certified™ program using a new implementation approach. This initiative aims to assess and verify network performance standards, supporting improvements in nationwide digital service quality.

The summit is also designed to promote knowledge-sharing, exchange of best practices, and the establishment of future partnerships between technology providers, tourism authorities, and hospitality industry leaders.

Organizers emphasized that strengthening digital connectivity is an essential step toward delivering modern tourism services and successfully hosting large-scale international events in Azerbaijan.

News.Az