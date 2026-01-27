Three years since attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran

On January 27, 2023, at approximately 08:30 Baku time, Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran came under armed assault. An attacker breached the embassy’s security post and opened fire, resulting in the death of Orkhan Asgarov, head of the embassy’s security service. Two other security officers, Vasif Taghiyev and Mahir Imanov, were injured while attempting to stop the attacker, News.Az reports, citing APA.

The assailant, later identified as Yasin Huseynzade, was detained shortly after the attack. Azerbaijani authorities immediately launched diplomatic and security responses following the incident.

Orkhan Asgarov was laid to rest at the Second Martyrs’ Lane in Baku. By presidential decree on February 3, 2023, he was posthumously awarded the “For the Motherland” medal for his service and sacrifice. Vasif Taghiyev received the 1st degree “Rəşadət” (Courage) Order, while Mahir Imanov was awarded the “For the Motherland” medal.

In the aftermath of the attack, Azerbaijan suspended the operations of its embassy in Tehran. On January 29, 2023, all embassy staff and their family members were evacuated to Baku. A total of 53 people returned safely home.

Following diplomatic negotiations between Azerbaijan and Iran, the embassy resumed operations on July 15, 2024, at a new location in Tehran. The ambassador and newly assigned staff returned to Iran, marking the restoration of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic presence.

Legal proceedings against the attacker continued in Iran for two years. Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentence issued against Huseynzade, and the verdict was carried out in May 2025.

The anniversary serves as a solemn reminder of the risks faced by diplomatic missions and the ongoing importance of international security cooperation.