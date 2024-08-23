Baku hosts international conference on island of Bonaire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku hosted an international conference titled “Bonaire’s pathway from Baku through UN General Assembly to self-determination,” jointly organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), the Bonaire Human Rights Organization, and the Movement for Change, News.Az reports.

The event focused on the Island of Bonaire, which continues to suffer under Dutch colonial rule.The primary objective of the conference was to garner international support for a draft resolution to be submitted to the UN General Assembly by a coalition of countries. This resolution seeks to have Bonaire included on the list of non-self-governing territories.Moderated by Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, the conference brought together representatives from countries fighting for freedom and against colonialism, including Bonaire, Belize, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Saint Lucia. The event also included officials from the UN and other international organizations, NGO leaders, experts, and researchers.In his remarks, Abbas Abbasov highlighted BIG’s ongoing efforts to inform the international community about the consequences of French colonialism in various countries, including New Caledonia, Martinique, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, and Corsica.“We believe that the Bonaire people’s right to self-determination is essential and must be ensured,” Abbasov added.Discussions during the event centered on Bonaire's fight for liberation from Dutch colonial rule and the efforts to bring the issue to the attention of relevant international organizations, as well as the available legal options.James Finies, Founder of the Bonaire Movement for Change, expressed his gratitude to BIG, the Azerbaijani government, and the people for their exceptional hospitality.He noted that Papiamentu, the native language of the Bonaire people, is one of the only two languages in the Caribbean that survived colonization.“This is the first time in our history that a group of Bonaire citizens has appeared on the global stage to fight for their rights and the rights of future generations,” Finies added.The event featured videos highlighting the activities of the Baku Initiative Group and Bonaire’s struggle for self-determination.The conference concluded with the adoption of a statement.The Baku Initiative Group was established by the participants of the conference on the elimination of colonialism held in Baku on July 6, 2023, as part of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) chaired by the Republic of Azerbaijan.The Group supports the struggle for freedom of peoples in various parts of the world who continue to suffer from colonialism in the 21st century.

News.Az