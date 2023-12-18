Baku hosts international event as part of “Caspian EU Green Energy Corridor” project

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Caspian EU Green Energy Corridor Azerbaijan – Georgia - Romania – Hungary Transmission Corporations meeting has been held today in Baku, News.az reports.

The event was attended by President of AzerEnergy OJSC Baba Rzayev, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Sultanov, Director General of JSC Georgian State Electrosystem George Gigineishvili, member of the Board of Directors of Romania's Transelectrica Bogdan Toncescu and representative of MVM Group of Hungary Róbert Endrejter.

Organized by "AzerEnergy" OJSC, the event was held within the implementation of the "Agreement on strategic partnership in terms of development and transmission of green energy" signed by the heads of state and government of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary on December 17, 2022 in Bucharest.

Five meetings of the Steering Committee for the implementation of the agreement, comprising responsible ministers of four countries have already been held.

During the last meeting in Budapest, the sides agreed to host a meeting to establish a joint venture between the transmission agencies in Baku.

Today's event aimed at holding the first working meeting between the responsible institutions of the parties and discuss the legal and other practical aspects of implementation of the project.

During the meeting, the parties signed an agreement protocol and agreed to hold the next meeting in Georgia.

News.Az