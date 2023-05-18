Baku hosts international forum on quality assurance in higher education

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international forum, themed “Quality Assurance and Enhancement in Higher Education”, kicked off in Baku.

The forum organized by the Education Quality Assurance Agency (TKTA) aims to discuss issues of internal and external quality assurance, quality assurance of teaching and learning, development of research potential in higher education institutions, News.Az reports.

On the first day of the two-day forum, there will be panel discussions with the participation of the heads of leading international and national organizations in Europe and the world in the field of quality assurance (EQAR, CEENQA, INQAAHE, NVAO), and on the second day seminars of international experts will be held for representatives of higher education institutions.

News.Az