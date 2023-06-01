Baku hosts int'l conference dedicated to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani multiculturalism

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference entitled “Heydar Aliyev - the architect of modern independent Azerbaijan and founder of Azerbaijani multiculturalism” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has today kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The conference, co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS), brought together the parliamentary delegations from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

News.Az