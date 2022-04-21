Baku hosts int’l conference on architectural heritage of Karabakh, East Zangazur

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international scientific conference on the topic “Architectural heritage of Karabakh and East Zangazur: Problems of its restoration, protection and use” kicked off in Baku on Thursday.

The international conference is attended by representatives of Azerbaijani universities and scientific organizations, as well as leading scientists from Turkey, Italy and Kazakhstan, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The conference focused on a wide range of issues related to the protection and use of Azerbaijan's architectural heritage, the problems of restoration and protection of Azerbaijani architectural heritage preserved in ancient times in Karabakh and East Zangazur and severely damaged as a result of the 30-year-long Armenian occupation.

