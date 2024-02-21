Baku hosts meeting of Executive Council of Asian Parliamentary Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 21, within the framework of the 14th Plenary Session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, a meeting of the Executive Council or organization is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The meeting that’s being dedicated to the topic of "Strengthening regional cooperation for sustainable development in Asia" is being attended by parliamentary delegations from 40 countries, as well as speakers from 10 countries.

The agenda of the meeting includes matters such as the election of the Bureau of APA, listening to the report of the Executive Council chairman, the speech of the General Secretary of APA, the election and approval of the vice-presidents of APA for 2024, and the approval of the agenda of the 14th plenary session of the Assembly. In the meeting, also, the composition of APA's permanent committees on Economic and sustainable development, Budget and planning, Social and cultural issues, and Political issues will be approved.

Within the framework of the session, meetings of the Assembly’s Executive Council, plenary session, and political, economic, budget, social, and cultural committees will be held, relevant matters will be discussed, and several organizational issues will be viewed.

At the end of the session, the Baku Declaration and the final report of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly will be adopted. The plenary session will conclude its work on February 24.

