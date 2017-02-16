Baku hosts opening ceremony of Azerbaijan handball championship

+ ↺ − 16 px

ABU Arena has today hosted opening ceremony of both men and women handball championships.

Report informs that the ceremony was attended by President of Azerbaijan Handball Federation Saleh Mammadov and Vice-President of National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz Huseynzade.

Mammadov told that he hopes the latest changes in federation will impact development of handball in the country. He wished success to participants of the championship.

Huseynzade underlined handball traditions in Azerbaijan: “We have handball sportsmen like Rafiga Shabanova and Lyudmila Shubina. At present, they are NOC members. Our aim is to revive handball. This sport is included in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games’ program. I wish success to our sportsmen both in internal championship and in Islamic Games”.

Head of department in Ministry of Youth and Sports Farid Mansurov marking popularity of this sport, whished success to teams.

Notably, “Azeryol”, “Nur”, “Genjlerbirliyi” and “Qarabakh” will compete in women’s tournament, “Tahsil”, “Mahsul”, RIOEUGIM schools No.2 and No.12 in men’s tournament of Azerbaijan championship.

