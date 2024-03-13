Baku hosts press conference regarding 11th Global Baku Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

A press conference has been held regarding the 11th Global Baku Forum themed "Fixing the Fractured World", News.Az reports.

Addressing the briefing, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, the co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) and the former President of Latvia, lauded Azerbaijan`s development progress achieved in the last three years. She also noted that Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

NGIC co-chair Ismail Serageldin underlined that the 11th Global Baku Forum will focus not only on issues of war and peace but also on issues of climate change, health, pandemics, and new technologies. Mentioning the importance of global solutions to global challenges, the co-chair pointed out that heads of state and government from different countries will share their experiences on various topics at the Baku-hosted event.

Former President of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev praised Azerbaijan`s active engagement in the solution of global challenges by arranging discussion for the issues, and described the Global Baku Forum as one of such events hosted by Azerbaijan.

Former President of Serbia Boris Tadić noted in his speech that the Global Baku Forum is becoming more interesting year by year, focusing on more crutial topics. “This year, we will also discuss topics affecting the world, including current wars, conflicts, and their solutions," he emphasized.

Other speakers, including former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdžija, former Arab League Secretary General and former Egyptian Foreign Minister Amr Moussa, former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia Eka Tkeshelashvili, President of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly María Fernanda Espinosa, and President of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Kerry Kennedy, highlighted the importance of the event and the topics under discussion.

News.Az