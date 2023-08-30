Baku hosts “The Heritage and Culture of the Jews in the North and East Caucasus” international conference

Organized by the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), “The Heritage and Culture of the Jews in the North and East Caucasus” international conference, a joint project by International Charity Foundation of Mountain Jews (STMEGI) and Dahan Center, operating under Bar-Ilan University, has today kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

Prior to the conference, a joint meeting was held between Head of the Dahan Center Shimon Ohayon, Rector of Azerbaijan’s University of Languages Kamal Abdulla, Executive Director of Baku International Multiculturalism Center Ravan Hasanov, Rector of Ashkelon Academic College Shimon Sharvit, Rector of Azerbaijan’s Institute of Theology Agil Shirinov and Dean of the Faculty of Education of Bar-Ilan University Zehavit Gross.

Executive Director of Baku International Multiculturalism Center Ravan Hasanov noted that Azerbaijan regularly organizes events related to multiculturalism.

Rector of Azerbaijan’s University of Languages Kamal Abdulla briefed the participants about the university’s activity, saying that nearly 20 languages are being taught at the university, including the Hebrew language. “We also do our best to promote Azerbaijani language in other countries. In this regard, Azerbaijani Language Centers are operating in a number of countries. We would be happy to establish such a center in Israel,” Kamal Abdulla noted.

He hailed the development of relations between Azerbaijanis and Jews, as well as between all the religious confessions in the country, which ensured promotion of multiculturalism in Azerbaijan.

Kamal Abdulla also informed the participants about the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, which took place in March of 1918, saying that not only Azerbaijanis, but also Jews were among those killed in Armenian crimes committed at that time.

The conference will bring together over 60 researchers from Azerbaijan, Israel, Russia, U.S., France and other countries.

The two-day conference will see discussions on a number of topics, including “Customs and Traditions”, “Multiculturalism in Azerbaijan and Jewish Community”, “National and Ethnic Identities”, “Israel-Azerbaijan relations” and etc.

The conference will also include the gala event featuring Azerbaijani folk music and dances.

