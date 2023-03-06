Baku hosts TURKPA commission meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 8th meeting of the Commission on Environment, Natural Resources and Health Protection of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries (TURKPA) kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

MPs from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as representatives of TURKPA, take part in the meeting.

The meeting will focus on the draft of the report of the Commission meeting on "Protection of biodiversity in TURKPA member states", the draft of recommendation decisions of the Commission meeting on "Protection of biodiversity in TURKPA member states", the draft Model Law on Protection of Reproductive Health, the 9th Commission meeting, etc.

News.Az