Baku hosts workshop on protecting women’s rights

A workshop on the theme "What is Feminism?", organized by the National Moral Development and Solidarity Public Union, has been held at Binagadi Youth House in Baku, AzerTag reports.

Addressing the event, Ph.D. Mail Yagub highlighted the history and development of feminism in the West, as well as approaches to feminist ideas in the Muslim East, especially in Azerbaijan. He said that the violence against women could be reduced not only through legal means but also through education. Pointing out a sufficient legal base in Azerbaijan in this sphere, Mail Yagub noted that not only legal institutions, but also the whole society, especially the intellectuals should organize awareness-raising campaigns in order to address this problem.

Other speakers at the event underlined the important role of the Azerbaijani women in various fields of the country’s public life.

News.Az