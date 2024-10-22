Baku Initiative Group to present report on human rights violations in French overseas territories

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) is set to hold a press conference on October 25 to unveil a report addressing human rights violations in France's overseas territories.

The event aims to raise global awareness of severe human rights abuses in these colonized regions and seek international support, News.Az reports.Key discussion points will include the destruction of cultural heritage, the loss of indigenous languages, violations of the right to education, and serious environmental disasters linked to France's colonial policies.The report highlights alarming issues such as nuclear testing in French Polynesia, nickel mining in New Caledonia, environmental violations, and the pesticide scandal in Martinique and Guadeloupe, along with the consequences of French occupation in Mayotte. It will also cover violations related to health rights, educational discrimination, and infringements on electoral and religious rights.Witnesses and victims from these territories are expected to attend, sharing their personal stories and ongoing struggles against France's cultural and political dominance.

