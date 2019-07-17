Baku Intercultural Youth Forum 2019 continues with plenary sessions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Addressing the first plenary session, head of Multiculturalism Research Laboratory of Azerbaijan University of Languages, moderator Irina Kunina spoke about the different models of multiculturalism existing in different countries. She hailed the fact that multiculturalism has become a lifestyle in Azerbaijan, adding that representatives of different nationalities live in peace and harmony in the country.

Head of project department of Baku International Multiculturalism Centre (BIMC) Abbas Ismayilov highlighted the main peculiarities of Azerbaijan’s model of multiculturalism, which aimed to establish harmony and coexistence of different religions, peoples and nations. He said Azerbaijani model of multiculturalism is an example for many countries and is currently studied by a number of states.

A video highlighting the 5-year activity of BIMC then was screened.

Head of International relations department of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan Vasif Eyvazzade highlighted the activity of BIMC. He said Azerbaijan contributes to promotion of multiculturalism, tolerance and co-existence of different religions and peoples not only in the region, but also on the international arena.

Then a video highlighting the 10-year activity of Baku process was demonstrated.

In her remarks, moderator of the 2nd plenary session on the theme “An Intergenerational Conversation Learning in and Looking Forward” Sara Rahim highlighted the activities of the UK-based A Common Word Among the Youth towards the promotion of intercultural and interfaith dialogue among the youth.

Director of Center of interfaith and Cultural Dialogue at Griffith University Brian Adams spoke about the environment of religious and national tolerance, as well as their contributions to the development of inter-ethnic relations. He hailed the role of youth in building intercultural and interfaith dialogue, adding that they should also demonstrate leadership in the efforts to build a peaceful, tolerant and stable society.

The plenary session continued with discussions.

